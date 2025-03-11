…says APC will take over Anambra governorship seat

Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has reaffirmed the party’s commitment to ending the political marginalisation of the South-East region and securing victory in Anambra State.

Speaking at a Stakeholders’ meeting with APC aspirants from Anambra recently, Ganduje emphasised that the region’s lack of political unity had weakened its influence at the national level.

“The South-East is the only region in Nigeria with five States, yet it is divided among multiple political parties. Where is the unity? Where is the cooperation? Where is the political investment?

“Luckily enough now, we have two states for APC out of five, but still we want to pinch more, we want to get more. If we get more, then the Southeast has a political investment where things will happen like they happened before.” he stated.

Ganduje referenced past political alignments, noting that the South-East once had significant national influence. He recalled that the South-East had great promise for ‘greater prominence’ in the country, if not for the intervention of the Military in 1983.

Ganduje further urged party members to remain united, warning against internal conflicts, anti-party activities, and litigation that could weaken APC’s chances in Anambra.

“To win an election, especially against an incumbent, we must have a solid political strategy. We are not fighting anyone among you. We only want to put forward a strong candidate who can lead us to victory”, he urged.

Basil Ejidike, Anambra APC Chairman, echoed this sentiment, calling on all aspirants to rally behind whoever emerges as the APC candidate in the upcoming primary election on April 5, 2025. He noted that a win in Anambra would be for the benefit of every member of the party and it would be in everyone’s interests to “work together to secure a place in the national political structure.”

Ejidike, praised Ganduje for his continuous support of the party in the State.

“Your intervention in Anambra APC dates back to your time as Governor of Kano. I remember in 2019 when you single-handedly sponsored APC candidates in the state. You also played a crucial role in restoring peace when we faced internal crises under former Governor Chris Ngige.” he commended.

Ejidike described the meeting as historic, noting that it was the first time the APC National Executive had formally engaged Anambra party members in direct discussions about election strategies.

“I can’t wait to be part of the end product of this meeting and other ones that will come up. I also want to seize the opportunity to hope that this meeting today will not just be an end in itself, but the beginning of other meetings between the APC and Anambra states.” he stated.

With the election approaching, the APC leadership made it clear that the party is determined to expand its influence in the South-East. Ganduje’s final message was unambiguous: APC will end the Southeast’s political marginalization, and winning Anambra State is the next step in achieving that goal.

