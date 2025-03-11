The recent decampment of Nasir El-Rufai, a former governor of Kaduna State, seems to have triggered a wave of resignation from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna State.

El-Rufai had on Monday, announced his departure from APC, joining the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

A growing number of APC members, particularly, those who were part of El-Rufai’s political circle, have been leaving the party in large numbers.

BusinessDay, on Tuesday, confirmed that several key figures from his administration, have formally resigned.

The big names in the APC that had resigned as of the time of filling this report, includes, Ja’afaru Ibrahim Sani, a former Clcommissioner for Local Government, and Hajiya Hafsat Mohammed Baba, who served as Commissioner for Human Services and Social Development.

The two former Commissioners, were said to have submitted their, respective, resignation letters to their ward chairmen on Monday.

In his resignation letter, Sani cited a lack of recognition from the APC leadership despite his contributions to strengthening the party. He stated that after consulting with stakeholders in Anchau, Kubau Local Government Area, and across Kaduna State, he decided to leave immediately.

Similarly, Hafsat Baba expressed her dissatisfaction with the party, accusing it of straying from its foundational principles of justice, peace, and unity. A former National Woman Leader of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN).

she had initially backed the APC merger to promote democratic governance. However, she said the party had since lost its way, prompting her decision to resign.

Despite these high-profile departures, the Kaduna APC has downplayed concerns, insisting that El-Rufai’s exit will not weaken the party.

