Daniel Bwala, Special Adviser to the President on Policy Information has described the decision by Nasir El- Rufai to abandon the All Progressive Congress APC for the Social Democratic Party, SPD, as driven by ” inordinate ambition”.

Bwala, reacting to the development on his X handle, said the former Kaduna State Governor, teaming up with sore losers, to unseat President Bola Tinubu, is not “an ideology”.

Recall that the former APC chieftain had written to the party, on his plans to abandon the party, on Monday, a decision that has been criticised heavily by his former associates.

But Bwala in his response on his X handle, said “Senior, @elrufai . I read the news today that you resigned from APC to join SDP. Well I have nothing against you because you exercised your constitutional right”

He noted that the ” motive” will form the basis of future interrogation, even as he reminded El-rufai that he is not ” a phenomenal that emerge like a clap of thunder out of a blue sky.”

“We would intellectually remind you that associating with sore losers to unseat the incumbent is not an IDEOLOGY, neither is it PROGRESSIVISM; It is simply an inordinate AMBITION, that is destined to fail”.

The former FCT Minister, it will be recalled had taken to the public space in recent times to express his displeasures over the policies of the current administration.

El-rufai who was at the forefront of the emergence of the Tinubu’s presidency, was dropped at the last minutes by the National Assembly, which failed to screen him for a Ministerial job.

The President’s refusal to intervene in his favour was seen as a deliberate plan by the Tinubu administration, not to have anything to do with him.

BusinessDay gathered that the former Director General of the Bureau for Public Enterprises BPE, has recently joined forces with Rotimi Amaechi, while also romancing with his estrange former boss, Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, as well as others to form a new alliance, ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

