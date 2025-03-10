The rival faction of the Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has hit back at Tony Okocha for calling for the resignation or impeachment of Gov Sim Fubara.

Okocha stunned the nation this morning (Monday, March 10, 2025) demanding for the immediate resignation of the governor or impeachment, saying no panel of investigation was needed because, according to him, the Supreme Court has already stated the facts.

Okocha, who is heavily backed by FCT Minister Nyesom Wike in the war against Fubara, told newsmen that he is the voice of the voiceless and the voice of opposition in Rivers State.

The rival faction which is loyal to Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi has pulled the rug off the feet of Okocha, saying the APC executive committee he is standing on has since been nullified for conduction the election against court order not to.

Okocha said Fubara conducted LGA elections contrary to Federal High Court order but Darlington Nwauju, publicity secretary of the Emeka Beke-led APC elected exco reminded Okocha that he too is standing outside the law.

He said Okocha’s caretaker committee (CTC) was nullified by court but that he held on without valid court counter order. He also said the High Court in Port Harcourt ordered the APC not to hold the congress that brought Okocha in but that he (Okocha) relied on the support of a strong man to go ahead and held the congress and emerged as state chairman in rivalry to a court-recognised state executive council.

He said the High Court also reviewed the actions and nullified the state executive he formed based on disobedience to court order, but that he (Okocha) has continued to serve and reign outside the law.

Reacting to the call by Okocha for Fubara to resign immediately or be impeached, Nwauju said in a message he sent by whatsapp to newsmen: “Our response: Recall that part of the grounds which the Supreme Court latched on to sustain the FHC judgment which nullified the local government elections in Rivers State was that elections went ahead despite the judgment of court stopping the process.

“Now, our question is – if we are not a people suffering from collective amnesia in Rivers State, why must a Tony Okocha, who is still parading himself as chairman of the APC in Rivers against the judgment of court, now be the person pontificating over abuse of or disobedience to court process?

“What kind of physician goes about healing others while being in need of a health emergency? The likes of Tony Okocha are conflict entrepreneurs as far as the political saga in Rivers State is concerned and posterity will not forget the ignoble roles he is playing in dismantling democracy and the rule of law in Rivers State!”

In a previous statement over attack on Fubara, Nwauju accused Okocha of inability to account for his time at the NDDC since his ‘unfortunate’ appointment. “He steadily deploys reverse psychology to pull the wool over the eyes of Rivers people in order to hide his visionless stray into the NDDC.

“But this “pot that has made it a duty to always call the kettle black” must know that we understand his antics and we sound it as warning to him that Rivers people deserve accountability for his lacklustre tenure at the NDDC and we shall henceforth begin an expose on several fraudulently awarded projects begging explanations linked to him.

“Having maintained a steady voyage reeking in inconsistency, how do we even bother responding to a man who once said “..the 27 members of the State Assembly are now in APC only a month later, the same person on national TV claimed they never defected but that he only tried to woo them? How can someone who does not know the color of our party register now tell the world who has left or joined the party. What can a cockroach possibly be saying in the gathering of fowls?”

The publicity secretary urged Nigerians not to continue to reckon with Okocha on matters regarding the APC in Rivers State.

