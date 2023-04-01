APC USA chapter rallies diaspora support for Tinubu’s mandate

Oyakhilome Bello, APC United States National Youth Leader, has said that the chapter will galvanise and work hard to defend president-elect Bola Tinubu’s mandate even from the Diaspora.

He said this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja, adding that the chapter had already secured permit to hold a peaceful rally on April 3 at Lafayette Park, South West Quadrant, Washington DC.

Bello explained that the protest is to counter the planned protest of some individuals who were against the emergence of Tinubu as the President-elect same day.

“It is to demonstrate against anti-democratic forces whose desire is to overturn Nigeria’s just-concluded presidential election and cause unrest in the country,” he said.

He added that the protest was also to show solidarity for a mandate that was freely given to Tinubu at the polls by Nigerians and to let the world know that he was the winner of the election as declared by INEC, Nigeria’s electoral body.

“We will defend the voice of the majority of Nigerian electorate because we have come too far to let some few selected people destroy what we have built over decades,” the APC USA Youth Leader said.

Bello, who is also the Deputy Director, North America APC Youth Wing Campaign Council, therefore, invited all defenders of democracy to a peaceful protest outside Washington Capital on the slated date.

“The APC USA Chapter, under the leadership of Prof. Adesegun Labinjo, its National Chairman, and Maryland Branch Chairman, Mr Adeleke Lamoriyu, had secured a permit for the protest to show solidarity for the peoples’ mandate freely given to Tinubu on Feb. 25 at the poll.

“We will galvanise and work hard to defend the voice of the majority of Nigerian electorate because we have come too far to let some few selected people destroy what we have built over decades.

“I hereby call on all patriots, lovers and defenders of democracy far and near to join us as we show our support for the people’s mandate,” Bello said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalled that on Thursday, March 30, members of opposition political parties staged a demonstration at the same venue.