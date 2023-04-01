APC suspends Lauretta Onochie over alleged anti-party activities in Delta

Former media aide to President Muhammadu Buhari and Chairman of the Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Lauretta Onochie, has been suspended by the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in her Onicha-Olona Ward 4 of Delta State.

A resolution of the Ward leadership signed by Ogbolu Peter Nduka and Justina Amagor Akaeze Chairman and Secretary along with 25 other members of the ward committee in Aniocha North Local Government Area, accused the Chairman of the NDDC Board for alleged anti-party activities.

The letter dated March 20, 2023, and addressed to Chairman of the APC Delta State chapter, specifically accused Lauretta Onochie of working for the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the gubernatorial election, Sheriff Oborevwori.

Read also: Kperogi reveals real motive Kwankwaso contested 2023 presidential poll

The Ward Executive noted that the NDDC chairman’s action contravened the APC’s constitution, which frowns at anti-party activities.

The letter reads in part: “We have painstakingly reviewed the conduct of the just concluded general elections at all levels and have noted, with dismay, that Lauretta Onochie, who is one of the leaders of our great party, worked against the success of the party in Onicha-Olona Ward 4, and beyond.

“Information available to us shows very clearly that she was openly campaigning for the candidates of opposition parties, especially the Peoples Democratic Party, in the run-up to the Presidential and National Assembly, as well as the Governorship and State Houses of Assembly Election. It was also observed that all her allies and supporters were working for the PDP in the state.

The evidence of this could be seen in the fact that the party lost in her polling unit (Unit 8, Ward 4) in the Presidential, Senatorial, House of Representatives, Governorship and State Assembly Elections.

“We also note that she has failed to fulfill her financial obligations to the party and has never attended any Ward and LGA meetings or other party engagements.

“In the light of the grievous infractions discovered in her as stated in Article 21,2 (I) (II), we have lost confidence in her membership of the party and hereby suspend her from the party with immediate effect.”