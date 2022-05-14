APC shelves screening of presidential aspirants

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has shelved its planned screening of presidential aspirants slated for Saturday (today).

Instead, the ruling is to inaugurate the screening committees for governorship, senatorial and House of Representatives aspirants and commence the exercise thereafter.

According to the timetable and schedule of activities for the May 20 to June 1 APC primaries, the screening of presidential, gubernatorial and National Assembly aspirants.

But, Sulaiman Argungu, APC National Organizing Secretary in a statement announcing the inauguration of committees for exercise and its commencement kept mum on that of presidential aspirants.

“The Chairmen and Secretaries of respective Screening Committees for House of Representatives, Senate and Governorship Aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) will be inaugurated as follows: Date: Saturday, May 14th, 2022; Time: 12 Noon.

The screening exercise will commence thereafter,” he said.

Argungu further said the screening for the House of Representatives aspirants would take place on Saturday 14th May, 2022 at Zeus Paradise Hotel, Abuja by 2pm, while the screening for Senate and Governorship aspirants would take place on 15th May, 2022 at Fraser Suites, Abuja on Sunday, by 10am.

Meanwhile, 25 presidential aspirants have beat the Friday (11:59 pm) deadline for the submission of their expression of interest and nomination forms.

Those who submitted their forms includes: Bola Tinubu, Vice President Yemi Osibanjo, Rotimi Amaechi, Godswill Akpabio, Ogbonnaya Onu, Rochas Okorocha, Ibikunle Amosu, Tunde Bakare, Governors Ben Ayade, Dave Umahi, Kayode Fayemi, Yahaya Bello and Mohammed Badaru Abubakar as well as former governor Ahmed Sani Yerima.

Others are Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, Ken Nnamani, Ajayi Borroffice, Uju Kennedy Ohnenye, Tein Jack-Rich,

Nicholas Nwagbo, Dimeji Bankole, Senate President Ahmed Lawal, Akinwumi Adesina, Timipre Sylva and Ikeobasi Mokelu.

It was however not clear whether former President Goodluck Jonathan has submitted his forms at time of this report as party officials seems to be keeping the development up their sleeves.