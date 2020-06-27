APC Governors express shock over Ajimobi’s death

Governors elected under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have expressed shock over the death of former Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi.

The APC Governors under the auspices of Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) in a condolence message signed by their Chairman, Abubakar Atiku-Bagudu

said they received the death of Ajimobi with heavy heart and gratitude to Allah (SWT) for a life well blessed.

“We, the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), join the family, people and

government of Oyo State and the nation to pray for the repose of the soul

of our dear and beloved Sen. Abiola Ajimobi. His death is a loss to the

nation and the Nigerian progressive community.

“We pray to God Almighty to grant the family the fortitude to bear this heavy

loss. May Allah reward all the good work of Sen. Ajimobi, forgive his

limitations and bless what he left behind. May the soul of Sen. Abiola Ajimobi rest in peace”, the message read.

Ajimobi while serving as Oyo State Governor was member of the PGF.