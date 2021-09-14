APC fixes date for state congress

The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has scheduled its state congress for Saturday, October 2, 2021.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Monday by the National Secretary of the Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee, John Akpanudoedehe.

According to the statement, which was titled, ‘APC Schedules State Congresses for Saturday, October 2, 2021’, the party revealed that it would commence the sale of nomination forms on Wednesday, September 15.

Read Also: APC ward congress: Oki kicks against consensus arrangement

The statement urged all interested aspirants to purchase their forms in the various state APC Secretariats and in the unlikely event that they are denied, they are at liberty to approach the National Headquarters to obtain the same.

BusinessDay recalls that APC had successfully conducted its ward and local government congresses which were held between July 31 and September 4, 2021.