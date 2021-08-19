APC fixes Local Government congresses for September 4

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has fixed the conduct of Local Government Area (LGA) Congresses for the election of party officials at the third tier on September 4, 2021.

The party also pegged the cost of nomination forms for the position of Local Government Chairman at N25,000 and Local Government Vice Chairman, Secretary and Treasurer forms at N15,000 while their Offices cost N10, 000.

It directed that female aspirants and physically challenged aspirants are to pay 50% of the prescribed fees for each position.

John Akpanudoudehe, secretary of the APC Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), in a notice for the Congresses said the schedule is pursuant to the provisions of Article 11:A sub-section (i-xiii), and Article 17(i) of the APC Constitution.

Akpanudoudehe said the CECPC also approved the guidelines and the conduct of Congresses across Local Government Areas (LGAs) stipulated in Sections 156 of the Electoral Act and in parts I & II of the first schedule of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria (as amended).

According to the notice, the purchase of Forms for Ward, Local Government/Area Councils and State Congresses hold 18th August – 28th August 2021.

It indicated that screening of aspirants to LGA Party Positions is from 31st August – 2nd September 2021, Congresses (including 3-Man delegates to National Convention) is 4th September 2021 while appeals arising from LGA Congresses is between 6th and 11th September 2021.