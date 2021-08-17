APC ready to take over Anambra state

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is leaving no stone unturned to take over the reins of power in Anambra State at the November 6 governorship elections.

To achieve this ambition, APC inaugurated what could be described as a powerful campaign team of five sitting Governors, National Assembly Leaders, Ministers and other heavy weights to anchor the campaign of its candidate for the election, Andy Uba.

The National Campaign Committee is chaired by the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma with Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi as Deputy Chairman, Governor Babajide Sanwolu, Head of Finance sub-committee, Governor Abubakar Badaru, Head of Special Intervention, Governor Yahaya Bello, Head of Security Committee and Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva, Head of Election sub-committee.

Also in the National Campaign team include the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, Deputy Speaker, Idris Wase, Senate Chief Whip, Orji Uzor Kalu, Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, George Akume, some former governors, amongst others.

Anambra election

Performing the inauguration at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja on Tuesday, National Chairman of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, (CECPC) and Governor of Yobe State, Mai-Mala Buni has charged the team to carry everyone along to ensure victory for the party.

Read Also: APC pegs Anambra governorship election forms at N22.5m

Buni also said the Uzordinma Committee should endeavor to capture the state by campaigning on issues as the fortune of the party continues to grow in the South East region.

He said: “The members of the committee were carefully selected owing to your capacities and the belief that you will collectively, as a committee, deliver the state to the party.

“You are enjoined to work as a team and carry everyone on board. You are also advised to reconcile seeming differences within members of the party which might have arisen following the governorship primary, for us to confront the election with a united front”.

On his part, Chairman of the Campaign Council, Uzordinma assured that they will put all efforts together to deliver on the assignment of ensuring victory for APC in Anambra.

“I, on behalf of members of the committee and leadership of our party, assure that we will work hard to justify the confidence reposed on us.

“My message is that we are taking the product of our candidate to Anambra state to win it. We will speak to the people of Anambra state. We will sign a contract with them. And I am sure God willing, we shall deliver.

“All I ask of us is to work hard so that this opportunity presented by the gubernatorial election in Anambra state will completely integrate the people of the southeast into the national polity will be realized”, he said.

Addressing journalists, the APC candidate for Anambra, Uba appealed to his co-contestants for the ticket to close ranks with him to defeat the other political parties for APC to take over the mantle.

“We are going to do our work, go through all the local governments and wards to make sure that… and secondly we will bring those that we contested with me, we will go and plead with them to come and work with me. It will be one victory for everybody”, he said.