APC ward congress: Oki kicks against consensus arrangement

Foaud Oki, the factional chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, says any attempt to endorse consensus arrangement for the congress in the state is an exercise in futility.

Oki, the Chairman of the APC Democrats, made the remarks in a statement on Friday in Lagos.

He said his faction would not participate in the proposed illegal stakeholders meeting to force party members to accept a pre-determined process toward the ward congress.

According to him, “the attention of his faction has been drawn to news making the rounds on consensus arrangements by the Tunde Balogun-led State Caretaker committee for Saturday’s APC nationwide Ward Congress in Lagos State.

“APC Democrats are well prepared for the congress, as you know; we have been in this battle for emancipation of our party in Lagos state for the last three years.

“We urge our party members in the state to come out and participate fully.

“We appeal to all members of the party to eschew bitterness and ensure peaceful conduct of the congress, that there is no going back on the congress.

“We are determined to go ahead with the congress,” he said.