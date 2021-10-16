APC Congress: Parallel congress in Lagos, as Tinubu’s camp settles for Ojelabi

It appears that Saturday’s state congress of the Lagos chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) led the party into deeper crisis.

This is just as parallel state congress was held by separate factions across the state which produced three separate chairmen of the party in Lagos.

The main faction of the party in the state loyal to the national leader of the APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, held its state congress at the Onikan Stadium and adopted a consensus arrangement for the selection of the state executives which produced Cornelius Ojelabi as Lagos State APC chairman.

However, for the affirmation of Cornelius Ojelabi as state chairman, James Faleke ( Ikeja Federal Legislator) nominated him while Olufemi Adebanjo ( Alimosho Federal Legislator) seconded the nomination. Thereafter a voice vote was conducted to affirm the nomination.

Speaking to journalists after his election, Ojelabi said he would run an all-inclusive leadership style, assuring that he would reach out to all aggrieved groups.

Meanwhile, a separate bloc of the party in the state, Lagos4Lagos movement, also held a parallel state congress on Saturday at the Airport hotel in Ikeja.

At the congress, Sunday Ajayi from Agege Local Government was elected as chairman of the APC in the state.

The movement led by Abdul-Lateef Olajide Adediran has consistently complained about imposition and non-inclusion in Lagos APC, vowing to challenge the system and offer new alternatives ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Reacting to his election as the state chairman, Ajayi said impunity has ended with the conclusion of the state congress.

“Today impunity is over in Lagos APC. There’s no more ‘Baba sope.’ The authentic list and delegates are here. If there’s any list with them it’s our list.

“Sunday Ajayi is the authentic chairman of Lagos State APC. I congratulate all the authentic Exco of Lagos State,” he said.

Also, another faction of the party in Lagos State, which is a group loyal to the immediate past Lagos State governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, under the aegis of Akinwunmi Ambode Campaign Organisation (AMCO), held another parallel state congress where Beatrice Omotayo Tugbobo emerged as the state chairman of the party.

Wasiu Adeyemi Sulaimon also emerged as the state Legal Adviser, being the only candidate standing election for their respective posts.

Reports say that the congress took place at the Baptist Academy, Obanikoro.

Speaking to newsmen, Tugbobo, admitted that there were factions in Lagos APC, pointing out that the exercise took place in line with the party’s constitution, which according to her stipulated that the congress could be held by consensus arrangement or election.