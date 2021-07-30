Lagos APC congress: Lagos4Lagos kicks against consensus arrangement

Lagos4lagos, a pro-All Progressives Congress (APC) group in Lagos State, has kicked against the consensus arrangement planned to be adopted by the state chapter for Saturday’s ward congress.

The Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC) of the APC in the state, after a meeting, Wednesday, had said the party will adopt a consensus arrangement for its ward executives.

A member of GAC, Tajudeen Olusi had told Journalists after the council meeting held at Lagos House, Marina that party officers at all levels had been directed to engage in dialogue that would lead to meaningful reconciliation of those in disagreement.

But in a press conference by the Lagos4Lagos convener, Abdul-Azeez Olajide, Thursday, at the group secretariat in Ikeja, Adediran disagreed with the decision of GAC, noting that the group was not recognised by the party at state and federal level and could not take such decision.

Read also: APC dismisses impending danger of Ondo guber Supreme Court judgement on Caretaker, Congresses

“We are not comfortable about the sharing formula that will bring about the consensus. We have the backing of the law and the party’s constitution that should look into the rulings.”

“Are they going to force a consensus on us? If you are so sure of what you have let meet in the field. We have expressed our readiness by paying for forms and we are expecting the delegation to give us the form, but unfortunately the government of the state hijacked the forms from them”, Adediran said.

Adediran advised the GAC to concentrate its effort in the primary task of advising Governor Babatunde Sanwo-Olu and interfering in the affairs of the party in the state.

“If the name of the group is anything to go by, we believe it should be advising the governor on the state affairs and not the party”, he added.

He, however, further said he had been informed of plans to hijack Saturday’s ward congress, alleging that Governor Sanwo-Olu has selected members for the screening committee to do his bidding.

Adediran said the state congress committee members sent to the state had refused to disburse forms to his members after they had shown evidence of payment.

“In all this we are still waiting to be given the forms and the head of the team from Abuja, when we put a call to him, he said; I don’t know what is happening they have collected the forms, it is with the governor,” he said.