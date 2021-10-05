Crisis looms in Lagos APC Congress, as Salvador complains over lack of inclusion

Ahead of the October 15 state congress it appears the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State may be heading for a deeper implosion, this is just as a chieftain of the party in the state Moshood Salvador lamented the continued exclusion of some section of party members in decision making and representation.

Salvador stated this Monday during an interview with Journalists after the Conscience Forum faction stakeholders meeting at his residence in Surulere, warning that if there is no change the current situation portent’s danger for the stability of the party in the state and electoral success in 2023 general elections.

“We are not against the party, we have contributed to the progress of APC in Lagos State; the lack of inclusiveness is what we are talking about. The party cannot be doing something and they push some people outside the arrangement”, Salvador said.

He, however, said the leadership of Lagos APC have to change its approach to restore confidence and promote unity and inclusion in the party.

Salvador who is a former People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chairman in Lagos State, added that it was ironic for the national leadership of the party to be recognising party members in the Conscience Forum while they were ignored in the state, despite their contribution to the success of the party in the state.

He further noted they were prepared for the state congress, adding that he was confident that the process would be free from imposition and crisis.

According to him, “You can see we have done our own screening, the national leadership has given us the foam which we paid for and it is what we are giving out today.

“The national leadership is giving us jobs to do for the party; if the national leadership is bringing inclusiveness and the state that we are working for does not want to recognise members of my group, things have to change.

“If they want success for the party they should know how to manage all these issues.