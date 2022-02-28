APC candidate, Lawson-Alade wins Ondo By-election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has declared Mayokun Lawson-Alade of the All Progressives Congress (APC) the winner of Akure North/Akure South Federal Constituency by-election.

Lawson-Alade polled 26,379 to beat his closest rival, Olumuyiwa Adu of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) polled 24,201 votes.

Other contestants, Oluwawemimo Fadeke of the African Democratic Party, had 465 votes, Joseph Ajayi of the All Peoples Party polled 125 votes, Olaniyi Olufemi of the National Redemption movement ,76 votes , Opawole Tajudeen of the Social Democratic Party, 68 votes while Olawale of the Accord Party polled 41 votes.

The returning officer for the election, Professor Deji Ogunseni of the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA) announced the result of the election on Sunday.

According to Ogunseni, in Akure North Local Government Area, APC has 8,291, while PDP got 5,830 votes. Also in Akure South Local Government Area, APC has 16,996 votes while PDP got 17,645 votes as well. In total, APC has 25,287 and PDP got 23,475 votes.

The election held in two local governments of Akure North/Akure South was conducted under a peaceful atmosphere.

Recall that the bye-election became necessary following the death of the lawmaker representing the constituency, Adedayo Omolafe last year August.

Meanwhile, the APC has described Lawson-Alade’s victory as strategic, critical and reassuring, saying the victory, especially in such a transparent exercise, is a decipherable indication that the people appreciate the genuine efforts of the ruling party to better their lots, through selfless service.

The party in a statement made available to journalists by its Publicity Secretary, Alex Kalejaye commended the commitment, support, and personal sacrifices of the leaders to hand over the much cherished victory to the state chapter of the party.