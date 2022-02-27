2023: We need to upscale the integrity of our elections – Jega

Attahiru Jega, the former chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has called on the electoral umpire to upscale the integrity of Nigeria’s elections to inspire hope among the electorate following the signing of the amended electoral bill by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“As we move towards 2023, we need to upscale the integrity of our elections. We have come a long way and Nigerians need to recognise that elections conducted since 2007 till 2019; as we move to 2023, but it’s not perfect. There are still many challenges and we need to keep improving those challenges,” Jega said.

Jega, who was the keynote speaker at the Rotary Club of Lagos’ World Peace and Understanding Day Symposium 2021 – 2022 tagged, ‘Promoting Peace among Ethnic Nationalities in Nigeria’ held recently at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA) Victoria Island, Lagos, said that one of the challenges have to be with the legal framework – the Electoral Act.

According to him, since 2011, Nigeria has not had any substantive electoral legal framework, which he said is key to the electoral integrity of the nation. He posits further that the reworked electoral bill is a generally acceptable bill, which can help improve the integrity of subsequent elections.

“I personally feel there are few things that could have been done to improve it, but it is much better than any electoral bill we have ever had in this country,” he said.

The former INEC chairman further said that a good electoral law when combined with good electoral body that manages election will inspire confidence in the citizens; knowing that if they come out to vote, their vote will not be wasted and that the people they truly elect will emerge as winners, hence, we need to keep improving the trust and confidence in the citizens.

“We have to build peace and at the same time create that sense of belonging to increase the scope of their citizenship identity as Nigerians,” Jega further said.

Jega also said that the country is at crossroads, hence peace is not a manna that falls from heaven. According to him, Nigeria is collapsing and in a very serious situation evident in the leadership crisis she has had to bear since the return to democratic rule in 1999.

“We need to improve our federal system and a de-concentration of power in the center,” he said, adding that the time for sitting on the fence is over, hence everybody has a role in bringing credibility to leadership.

Remi Bello, governor, District 9110, Rotary club, in his open remark said Rotary creates an environment where peace can happen. “We refuse to accept conflict.”

Babawale Agbeyangi, president, Rotary club of Lagos, said the purpose of the symposium was to ensure continuity of issues that concern Rotarians and Nigerians on peaceful co-existence.

“How can we continue to live in peace with our neighbours and ensure we have peace among the various ethnic nationalities in Nigeria,” he said.

According to Agbeyangi, the ‘World Peace and Understanding Day’ was organised on Wednesday 23 February to promote peaceful co-existence among the various ethnic nationalities in Nigeria, in commemoration of Rotary International’s 117 year anniversary.