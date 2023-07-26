Anxiety mounts as Nigerians await competent cabinet before deadline

As the nation awaits the unveiling of President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet, the country is currently going through anxious moments as to why the President is yet to announce his ministers despite assurances that the Presidency as been his life long ambition.

Many are wondering if President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet will be ready within the stipulated 60 days, provided for by the law.

At the beginning of the administration, several politicians flocked the Presidential Villa, from far and near, lobbying for the plum jobs

The President had since his assumption, also devoted extra time meeting with politicians who played critical roles in helping him to get into office.

President Tinubu had met behind close doors with former Secretary to the Government of the Federation ( SGF), Pius Anyim, who came in the company of Olisa Metu, the former National Publicity Secretary (NPS) of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The visit of the two Chieftains of the main opposition PDP no doubt, was a signal to the success of Tinubu’s move to form a government of national unity, cutting across all political parties.

Tinubu also met Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and former Kano State Governor, Musa Kwankwaso.

The Kano top politician, also assured of his desire to work with the President in whatever capacity.

This is as the President had also had several meetings with leader of the PDP G5 group, and former Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, who is rumoured to have made the President’s Ministerial list.

With these high level meetings, many had thought that the cabinet unveiling by the President was just a matter of time.

The President had hit the ground running, with the introduction of some measures to tackle nagging national problems which include: fuel subsidy removal, signing the Students Loan Bill into law, suspension of a 5% tax on telecom services, import tax on vehicles, among others.

There is no doubt that it will take a strong team to build the kind of confidence Nigerians are looking forward to by the Tinubu’s government to function optimally.

Thus, the appointment of credible and competent people in his cabinet, has been seen by Nigerians as the beginning of such a journey

Many had hailed the appointment of George Akume as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, and Femi Gbajabiamila, as the Chief of Staff to the President

But latest developments show that President Bola Tinubu is facing stiff battles both from his supporters and the larger family of the All Progressive congress ( APC)

BusinessDay gathered that the President is being careful not to offend some big wigs within the ruling party by rushing to form his cabinet.

The Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, Dele Alake, while responding to questions on the ongoing delays by the President in forming his cabinets, urged Nigerians to be “ patient” with the President.

“ The President will eventually form his Cabinet. We need to be patient with him”

The President is expected to announce a list total of 42 Ministers, that will represent the 36 states, with extra six representing each of the six geopolitical zones, soon after the inauguration of the National Assembly on June 13, 2023.

But former Minister of Justice and Attorney of the Federation ( AGF) Adetokumbo Kayode, has urged the President to “ put a square peg in a square hole”, even as he added that the “ government must face the reality of current economic situation in taking decisions on government spending.

“There are very well qualified Nigerians who can effectively occupy these offices and I have confidence that the President will out Square pegs in Square holes”

“He is coming from a rich background with sound knowledge in politics and administration, so we do not have any fears that he will get it right this time around” he said.

“ The high cost of governance must also be considered. So, all these will affect his decision and Nigerians must be prepared to support him.

Another Chieftain of the All Progressive Congress ( APC) and an Abuja based legal practitioner, Suleiman Lamorde, however counseled the President to avoid previous pitfalls that trailed former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration

“The President must go for the best hands across Nigeria and you can find them everywhere. The situation we are in requires that he avoid the nepotism and bring in technocrats who can help him develop implementable economic policies”.

Lamorde who contested the House of Assembly election in Adamawa state, under the platform of the APC, noted the President will perform better if he avoid what he described as “ ethnic bigotry, primordial sentiments and attempt to reward his cronies, with juicy political appointments, without recourse to Nigeria’s diversity”.

“I am an APC member, but I will not encourage him to appoint only APC people or only his loyalists. He needs a vibrant Cabinet”.

But the National Publicity Secretary of the Labour Party( LP) Obiora Ifoh, who spoke on Tinubu’s Cabinet, said, “ while Labour Party wish the Tinubu’s administration well”, the party will reject any attempt to include its members in the Tinubu’s Cabinet.

Ifoh believes that the APC does not have what it takes to unite Nigerians, given the ongoing crises in the party

“ We wish the government well. But we have made it clear that we won the 2023 Presidential election and we have all the evidence, otherwise, we will not be wasting our time and resources prosecuting the case in court”.

“ As you can see also, the APC is in disarray, as you can see by the infighting and forced resignation of their Chairman and Secretary.m

“ The President lacks credibility to form any cabinet. That is what is responsible for the current delays, nothing else

“ As you have noticed, it is clear that the Tinubu’s administration does not have what it takes to take Nigeria out of its current socioeconomic and political quagmire, as can be seen from the wrong policies already being implemented. So, we are not part of it and cannot be”, he said.

In recent weeks there is anxiety among Nigerians on the ministerial list and who would be appointed.

Many Nigerians are expecting the President to appoint individuals who can provide solutions to the nation nagging national problems which include: fuel subsidy removal, signing the Students Loan Bill into law, suspension of a 5% tax on telecom services, import tax on vehicles, among others.

However, some Nigerians have said that since it takes a team to build a dream, for Tinubu’s government to function optimally, he needs to appoint credible and competent people in his cabinet.

Many of them also said that they are hopeful that President Tinubu’s choices will reflect Nigeria’s diversity and inclusivity, and that the new ministers will be able to tackle the many challenges facing the country.

They have also urged the President to consider merit in the composition of his cabinet.

“We have waited for more than 40 days now, I want the President to appoint credible people who would be focus on the job and implement policies of this administration that would solve the every day problem affecting Nigerians.

“ We are tired of old recircled politicians who are compensated for ministerial positions for the sack of it and they offer nothing.

“ Part of the problem is that people are appointed to wrong positions, I mean we need professional in positions. That should be Tinubu’s goal”, Tinu Oduwole, a public affairs analyst said.

However, Omobolaji Oshinowo, Lagos based politicians said Tinubu lacked credibility and had siphoned the wealth of the state.

According to him, “Nobody steals from the people and sleeps pretty. Tinubu continues to indulge in more forgeries to cover his tracks.

“But today’s Nigeria is beyond the level where such character occupies Aso Rock as the president of over 200 million people.

“Tinubu is dancing to the reggae music of Peter Tosh: ‘Down Pressor Man, where you gonna run to? If you run to the sea, the sea will start boiling, if you run to the rock, the rock will start melting. Where you gonna run to”.