All petitions challenging Tinubu’s victory ‘terribly hopeless’ – APC Secretary Basiru

Senator Ajibola Basiru, the National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has strongly criticized the petitions challenging President Bola Tinubu’s victory in this year’s presidential election, deeming them as “terribly hopeless.”

In light of the results officially declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Atiku Abubakar from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) secured the second position, while Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) claimed the third spot. Nonetheless, both candidates have expressed their dissatisfaction with the outcomes and have launched challenges against the result.

During a recent appearance on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, Senator Basiru openly expressed his dismissal of these petitions. Addressing speculations about a possible rerun election being considered by the APC, Basiru first clarified that commenting on a matter that is sub judice is not within his purview.

“But since you have asked me,” he continued, ” from my knowledge of electoral law in Nigeria and having read the petitions and also being part of the proceedings, I would say that all the petitions against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s election are hopeless and nobody needs to even waste time in dismissing same.

“They are hopeless petitions, terribly hopeless.”