After six months of imprisonment, Orji Kalu attends plenary in Senate

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu on Tuesday resumed legislative duties and attended Senate plenary at the National Assembly.

When Kalu arrived at the Senate wing of the nation’s parliament, he exchanged pleasantries with his colleagues, journalists, security agents and other legislative staffers.

While speaking with journalists, Kalu described his experience as a good one.

His words: “I just want to thank God for everything that has happened. It is the will of God. I want to urge Nigerians to keep hope alive.”

Kalu was inprisoned at the Kuje Correctional Centre after he was convicted and sentenced for a N7.1bn fraud, December last year.

Justice Mohammed Idris, who was elevated to the Court of Appeal bench, had returned to the Federal High Court in Lagos to complete the case, which started in 2007.

The Federal High Court led Justice Mohammed Liman before whom the applicant’s motion was pending, however, granted the prayer of the applicant, and ordered the release of Kalu, from the Kuje prison custody on last Tuesday.

However, the Supreme Court, in a unanimous decision by a seven-member panel led by Justice Amina Augie, on May 8 this year, held that the Federal High Court in Lagos acted without jurisdiction when it convicted Kalu, his firm, Slok Nigeria Limited and a former Director of Finance in Abia State, Jones Udeogu, in December last year.

The verdict of the apex court was not categorical on whether Kalu should be released from prison or not and his lawyers decided to approach a Federal High Court in Lagos for the interpretation of the judgment.