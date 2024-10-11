Abuja Appeal Court judgment: Wike camp jubilates, Fubara goes to Supreme Court

The FCT Minister Nyesom Wike’s camp is full of jubilation at the moment because the Court of Appeal in Abuja has determined that the Wike-backed speaker, Martins Amaewhule, was the rightful head of the Rivers State House of Assembly (RSHA) and that the 2024 budget should have been passed by his own faction.

The Rivers State governor, Sim Fubara, has directed his team to file appeal to the Supreme Court and to also file for stay of execution. He hinged his optimism on ground that the Court of Appeal may have ruled on what was not before it.

The Appeal Court had affirmed Amaewhule speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, and slammed N500,000 against the appellant, the governor.

Read also: Appeal Court nullifies Rivers’ N800bn 2024 budget

This Appeal Court said that the appeal was bereft of merit and dismissed it and rather affirmed the judgment of the lower court.

The court ruled that all expenditure done by Rivers State Governor without the Appropriation of Amaewhule was illegal to the extent of its expenditures. The Appeal Court said the Appellant Governor of Rivers State treated Court Order with disdain, saying; “You cannot by way of appeal seek to revive what has been decided. The Governor of Rivers State has the passion to disobey Court order which is unbecoming with someone with good culture.

“The situation where four out of 31 members sat to conduct legislative business is a sham.”

Fubara reacts:

In a statement signed by the Rivers State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Danagogo Iboroma (SAN), the government said the judgment was being distorted to mean that Amaewhule has been reinstated.

The government traced the history of the case and said whereas he withdrew his own cases as directed by President Bola Tinubu, that Amaewhule continued with his own.

The statement went on: “After the judgment of the Court of Appeal today, there is a gale of misrepresentation and misinterpretation that Martin Amaewhule & 26 others remain members of the Rivers State House of Assembly with Martin Amaewhule as the speaker thereof.

“This is patently false. The defection of Martin Amaewhule and 26 others was not an issue for determination in the Federal High Court, Abuja and the Court of Appeal. What was in issue was the 2023 Appropriation Law and the National Assembly taking over the Legislative functions of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

Read also; Fubara is architect of Rivers State crisis- Wike

“Dissatisfied with the judgment of the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, His Excellency, the Governor has directed his lawyers to file an appeal against the judgment of the Court of Appeal to the Supreme Court and also file an application for stay of execution of the judgment of the Court of Appeal. That maintains the status quo.

“Accordingly, His Excellency, the Governor of Rivers State urges the good people of Rivers State to ignore the purveyors of fake news bent on misleading the good people of Rivers State.”

Share