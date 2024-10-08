Fubara is architect of Rivers State crisis- Wike

Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory, has accused Siminalayi Fubara, the governor of Rivers State, of inciting the violent demonstrations that broke out in the state on Monday following the results of the local government elections.

Wike made this assertion on Tuesday during an interview with Channels TV, accusing the governor of ‘derailing democracy’ by refusing to obey the law.

“The governor is the architect of the violence,” Wike said when asked if he would blame Fubara for the crisis that ensued. He said that Fubara’s refusal to accept the judgment of the judiciary inadvertently fueled a revolt.

At least five people were feared dead following shootings and clashes among partisan armed groups that erupted at various local government area secretariats in Rivers state. Eyewitnesses reported that gunfire resounded across multiple locations, with security forces conspicuously absent at the chaotic scenes.

On Monday, President Bola Tinubu urged Fubara, other political leaders, and their supporters in the state to exercise restraint and uphold the rule of law by settling their differences in court.

“You heard the president say that the judiciary answers to all political issues, and you came out to say the judgment is fraudulent. I will do what I want to do. In that case, who is inviting violence, who is inviting anarchy?” the minister stated.

Meanwhile, Fubara had earlier deflected fingers pointed at him for starting the crisis, particularly from President Tinubu. On Monday, he said, “Everybody knows where the problem is coming from. Everybody knows it’s not me. But coming from Mr. President, I cannot say anything. But the issue is not Fubara.”

Bethel Olujobi I am a journalist based in Lagos, Nigeria, currently reporting stories about Nigerians and Africans worldwide and everything that matters to them. I hold a Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from the University of Jos, as well as certifications from Reuters and other reputable institutions. Drawing from past experiences working with respected news providers, I've developed a flair for presenting unique perspectives on critical matters. I'm continually passionate about storytelling to inform, inspire and engage my audiences.

