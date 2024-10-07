Tinubu directs police to secure Rivers LG secretariats amid violence

President Bola Tinubu has directed Kayode Egbetokun, police inspector-general, to secure Rivers State’s local government secretariats following arsons that took place on Monday.

Rivers State conducted local government elections on Saturday and Governor Sim Fubara’s camp under the Action People’s Party (APP) won 22 out of 23 chairmanship seats. The situation could not have sat well with the governor’s opposition who felt outdone by the process. Violence broke out when thougs invaded no fewer than five local government councils, setting fire on them. The police, which had opted out of the election, failed to intercept the thugs.

In a statement released by Bayo Onanuga, special adviser to President Tinubu on information & strategy, the president directed the Nigeria police to immediately restore peace across the state, particularly at local government secretariats, where arson and unrest had taken place.

“President Bola Tinubu has called on Governor Siminalayi Fubara, political leaders and their supporters in Rivers State to exercise restraint and uphold the rule of law. In response to recent tensions following last Saturday’s local government council election, the President expressed deep concern over reports of arson and explosions in the state.

“He urged all political actors to de-escalate the situation and discourage their supporters from engaging in violence or destructive actions.”

He emphasised the need to ensure the security of public institutions in the state, stressing that self-help has no place in a democratic system, especially after 25 years of continuous democracy. According to President Tinubu, the judiciary can settle all political disputes, and the outcome of this election should be no exception.”

