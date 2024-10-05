Explosives shatter APC secretariat in Rivers State amid LG election

APC secretariat Source: Punch

Explosives shattered the secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) along Aba Road in Port Harcourt on Saturday as the local council election holds across Rivers State.

Residents suspect the explosives could be dynamite. The gates, doors, windows and other properties of the APC secretariat were destroyed, Punch reported.

This is the second time this is happening to the secretariat in 2024.

The Rivers State local government election has attracted public attention following two conflicting court judgments regarding its conduct. The Rivers State High Court had ordered that the election be conducted without restriction, while the Federal High Court. Abuja, had asked the police to withdraw from the election.

In the early hours of Friday, Rivers State government had alleged that Governor Sim Fubara foiled an attempt by police officers to cart away sensitive election materials. The police however denied the allegation. The police had withdrawn from providing security for the election but governor Fubara said other sister agancies would provide security.

“We strongly believe that other security agencies are participating and will provide the necessary security coverage for the voters,” he said.

Fubara said Kayode Egbetokun, inspector-general of police, is taking orders from Nyesom Wike, minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), noting that the police chief’s relationship with him is no longer a professional one.

But in a statement on Friday night, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, police public relations officer, said police’s deployment of officers was solely for security purposes, in response to heightened tensions and potential threats.

“On the evening of October 3, 2024, reports emerged indicating that police officers from the Rivers State Government House had been deployed to assist the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RIEC) with the election.

“Following this, the Inspector-General authorized the Commissioner of Police to withdraw those officers and replace them with personnel from the Command Operations Department. Their sole purpose was to provide overnight security for the RIEC amidst rising security concerns,” Adejobi explained.

