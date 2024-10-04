Police withdrawal: Other agencies will provide security for LG election -Fubara

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State says other sister agencies will provide security during the Saturday’s local government election.

He made this statement in response to police withdrawal from the local government election following an Abuja federal high court judgment.

At a press conference on Friday, the governor noted that the election would go on as scheduled, stressing that Rivers State does not need the police to secure the election.

“We strongly believe that other security agencies are participating and will provide the necessary security coverage for the voters,” he said.

Fubara said Kayode Egbetokun, inspector-general of police, is taking orders from Nyesom Wike, minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), noting that the police chief’s relationship with him is no longer a professional one.

He said his government has been “taking enough nonsense from this institution,” noting that “everybody is aware of the court judgment.”

“Did the ruling specify anywhere that the election should not be held? The judgment said, ‘don’t give voter register.’ What are we doing with it? Police, don’t provide security. Is it the same thing as blocking the election?”

He said the judgment of the federal high court did not specify that the election should not be held, noting that it simply asks the police not to provide security.

“We don’t need your security. We will provide our security.

“After all, it happened in Anambra. Go away with your security. But this election must hold. Whatever you want to do, do it. The election will be held, results will be declared, and people will be sworn in,” he said.

The governor said the only thing that can stop the election from holding is if he is shot, wondering why matters related to Rivers State are always handled differently by the police and other arms of the government.

“Enough is enough. I will be here. This (RISEC) is my property. You don’t have any power whatsoever to bar me from entering it. Just try it. That part of your history as a very wicked and fraudulent inspector-general will include shooting Fubara,” he said.

Governor Fubara said he has given the police IG enough respect, noting that he cannot stop the election from talking place.

“Let me tell all Rivers indigenes and everyone residing in Rivers state. The election will hold. Anything that wants to happen, let it happen.”

