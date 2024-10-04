Shoot me if you like – Gov Fubara to IG of police

Gov Sim Fubara at RSIEC premises early Friday morning daring the IG of Police to go ahead and shoot him if that would be needed to stop the LGA election tomorrow

… Says, if this is the last fight, so be it

Gov Sim Fubara of Rivers State has dared the Inspector-General of Police to go ahead and order his shooting, if that is how the police wanted it.

Gov Fubara said so at the premises of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) Friday morning when he went to confront the police team that went to seal the facility.

Speaking to the press at the venue, Gov Fubara spoke angrily, accusing the IG of showing more than professional loyalty to ‘one man who says he owns Rivers State’, referring to the FCT Minister.

Fubara explained that he wrote to the IG submitting where he got the right to hold the election, citing the Supreme Court ruling that outlawed caretaker committies to run LGAs in Nigeria.

He argued that the police were free to withhold providing security as ruled by a Federal High Court but that the court did not say the election should not hold.

“Keep your security, I do not need it. It happened in Anambara State. This election must hold on Saturday. The result will be declared, the winners will be sworn in,” the governor vowed.

He said he will remain at RSIEC premises and wait to be shot by the IG’s men. “Enough is enough”, he lamented.

His argument is that the police have enough court verdicts to provide support for the election, but should the IG wish to withdraw as ruled by another, he should not take further action such as sealing the RSIEC or any facility because no court ruled so.

The Nigerian police however formally announced withdrawal from the election giving the Federal High Court rulings of July 19, 2024 and September 30, 2024, as reason.

The police said they were preventing breakdown of law and order, and also asked other security agencies to comply with the court orders.

The police deployed all tactical units to enforce its decision.

Many groups and almost all the political parties in the state have, however, urged the governor to go ahead with the election because by end of October, the caretaker committees will cease to exist. If new chairmen are not elected, there would be constitutional crisis.

