2023: Tidi declares for House of Assembly Warri South Constituency 11

Dr Michael Tidi, chairman of the Warri South Local Government Area, on Sunday declared his interest to run for the 2023 Delta State House of Assembly election to represent the good people of Warri South Constituency 11.

The Warri South council chairman expressed his interest for the race at the PDP Warri South Secretariat in Esiso road, Warri South Local Government Area.

Giving reasons why he wanted to run for Delta State House of Assembly, Tidi said he has all it takes to bring quality representation to the people of Warri South Constituency 11, stressing that he was prepared for the position a long time ago.

Tidi who was received by the chairman of the People’s Democratic Party in Warri South Local Government Area, Johnson Agbeyegbe, and other part faithful, said he is naturally fit for the challenges of the time.

“I am convinced that looking at what my team and I have done. at the Council and also my contribution to our great party, I am naturally fit for the challenges of the time and therefore I have decided to put myself up for the race.

He urged the leadership of the party to prevail on the delegates to select the right person to represent Warri South Constituency 11, stressing that now that we are in a transition period, all local government areas in the state are looking for vibrant people to bring the dividends of democracy to them.

Tidi said, “Esteemed Delegates! As you already know, I’m Dr. Michael Ejueyitsi Tidi, an Itsekiri of Okere, Ode-Itsekiri, Omadino, and Urhobo of Ukpokit/lgbudu all of Warri South Local Govemment Area of Delta State. I want to be the next member to represent Warri South II Constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly by the special grace of God Almighty and with your support.

“I’m presently serving at your Council as Chairman, I want to put my leadership experience garnered over the years to work for the good of Warri South II Constituents.

“I’m very concerned about Warri South Constituency 11 poor representation over the past three and half years.

“The popular thinking out there is that the present representative has done his best based on his ability and capacity.

“The honest truth is that Warri South 11 deserves a more robust, Knowledgeable, educated and exposed representative.

Read also: When ghosts vote; voters register, and credible elections

“Being a representative at the State Assembly involves articulation, presentation, arguments and defense of ideas captured in motions; that we have not enjoyed so far.

“Besides leadership at any level is a collective effort, not a one man show. No one man, knows it all, that is why leaders form teams. What is required is a leader who will assemble technocrats and experts in different fields of endeavor and provide leadership that is required to achieve results. Warri South 11 needs such a person.

‘We need somebody who can create the enabling environment for developments, especially as regards the peculiarities of Warri South Constituency II.

“It takes education and exposure to be open to new ideas and also understand them. Not too long ago, I assembled such people during the 1st and 2nd Warri Economic Summits, where we came up with a master plan to provide a roadmap and guide, towards the development of our local government.

“I have more valuable experience; exposure, education and wider outreach to attract developments; that is why! am offering myself.

“I know my opponents are going about weeping up ethnic sentiments to hoodwink gullible persons, but alas, our respected delegates are better informed.

“I am not running as an Itsekiri or Urhobo candidate. I represent a pan-Warni project who is poised to unify and work for all divides in our beloved constituency. I have said as much in different fora, and I repeat same here this day. What is important for our constituency at this time is that we should be careful with the kind of representative that we throw up. Let us not be driven by primordial sentiment to put ourselves in a box where we find ourselves difficult to operate.

“I promise to keep running a positive campaign, to keep my programmes transparent, and to focus all my energy on the wellbeing of the constituents of Warri South II. I’m Dr. Tidi, and I humbly solicit your nomination, please.”

Responding, Agbeyegbe assured Tidi of their support, saying that they have strong faith in his capabilities.

Agbeyegbe said, “I must confess that this is the first of it’s kind in terms of those that have been coming here to express their interest to run for any political position.

“If you understand the complexity of Warri South Local Government Area you will know that Dr Michael Tidi has done well.

“You will agree with me that when he came in to serve the people of Warri South as the chairman, he was not a bad product. I salute his courage since he delved into politics as a young man. We have no doubt in your capacity to represent the good people of Warri South Constituency 11.