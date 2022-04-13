2023 Presidency: “I’m not contesting to be Vice President to anybody – Wike

Nyesom Wike, Rivers State governor has said that he is not contesting the 2023 primaries of the People’s Democratic party (PDP) to be nominated as the vice presidential candidate to anybody in next year election.

Wike also said he cannot be party to a consensus arrangements in PDP as being speculated.

The governor said this in Calabar on Wednesday at Transcorp Hotel when he came to consult the PDP in Cross River State for his presidential aspiration.

He condemned those asking for consensus, saying all the aspirants should go to the field and work and the party must not condescend to accepting a

consensus a candidate.

“I am not here for that rubbish called consensus. They came to me, and I have told them bluntly that I am not party of it.”

Wike also maintained that he is emphatically running for office of President and will not negotiate for even office of Vice President to anybody.

“I am going round all the states in Nigeria to confirm that I will run for president of Nigeria.

” I don’t want to be recognised as a former presidential aspirant, but to run and win the presidential election.

“I am not going to negotiate for Vice President but to win the PDP ticket and win the election.

“People have pressurised me to rather buy ticket for Senate. But I said I am quite fit and ready for the race.

“I am ready to demonstrate power and power to win the election, nothing more.

The Rivers State Governor appealed to Cross River delegates to vote him on the 28 of may 2023.