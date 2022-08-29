2023: Obasanjo visits IBB, Abdulsalami

As consultations for who becomes the next president of Nigeria continues, former president, Olusegun Obasanjo on Sunday declared that he has no special candidate for the 2023 presidential elections contrary to speculations from many quarters.

Obasanjo told Journalists after he visited former military leader of Nigeria, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida and former Military Head of State, General Abdulsalam Abubakar in Minna, that he has a national agenda which would be unveiled soon.

Furthermore, Obasanjo said he was in Minna to see Abdulsalam who had been indisposed, adding that the former leader was very special to him.

“I came to see my brother who has been a little indisposed. When he was in London, I had wanted to visit him but the day I arrived in London was the day he left. So that is why I decided to come and see him at home.

“He is very special and I am still strong to visit those who are special to me”, Obasanjo said.

The former president, who arrived at Abdulsalami’s Uphill residence at 12.30 pm also visited former Military President, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida where he had a closed-door meeting with him.

Obasanjo spent about 30 minutes with Abdulsalami before he left for IBB’s residence at 1.13 pm where he stopped briefly and the convoy drove straight to the airport.