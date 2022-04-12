2023: Let track record be prerequisite for presidency – Obi

Peter Obi, ex-governor of Anambra State and presidential aspirant of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has asked the electorate to assess and consider the track record of all aspirants and candidates in determining the next president in 2023.

Obi called on party faithful across political parties not to allow themselves to be influenced by money.

He spoke in Abeokuta during a visit to the PDP secretariat on Monday, declaring that if Nigeria must continue to be built on fairness and equity, the Southeast should be allowed to run for the presidency and serve the country. He said a presidential opportunity given to a South-easterner would change Nigeria for the better.

Addressing the Sikirullahi Ogundele-led PDP in Ogun as well as the PDP governorship aspirant in the state, Ladi Adebutu, the presidential aspirant noted that the 2023 general polls should offer the electorate the opportunity to consider the criteria needed to govern at all levels and not using money and influence to determine who clinch the party tickets in the primaries and win the political offices in the general elections.

“As we approach new elections in Nigeria, it is important we reflect on what we are. An unexamined life is not worth living. We need to examine where our country is today and think about the society your children will live in.

“Anybody who comes here and says to you that he wants to be a president, ask, where was he 25 years ago? What has he done? Where is he coming from? Ask questions about his achievements in the past. Where have you worked? Which school did he go to? Let us know how he managed public money that was given to him in the past.

“There is agitation everywhere. We have banditry and terrorism. These are culmination of leadership failure in Nigeria. Our country never looks into the future and the consequences are what we are seeing today, it’s a failure of not investing in the future. We must act now so that Nigeria will not collapse.

“Our country has 33 percent of unemployment when you add underemployment is about 65 percent, and 60 percent of these are youths. Our youths in their productive age are doing nothing. Today our country owes retirees pensions and gratuities. We must change this situation.

“Our universities are closed, about 16 million students are out of school, unemployment among our youths is the highest in the world. Do not look at money or what people are saying, let’s change the country. I have seen the pain of people in the North-East and North-West. Nigerians are one and they love one another.

“Let me assure you that my commitment is building a better Nigeria. My desperation is to see Nigeria better than it is today. It is left for the people to look into it and say this is the best way to go so we can build a better Nigeria.

“What we want to say is that a nation must be built on fairness, equity and respect for each other. We in the Southeast are saying, we too should be allowed to serve, I can assure you that the opportunity will change Nigeria”, he said.