2023: I’ll make more impact if elected for another term, Igbinedion assures constituents

Omosede Igbinedion, a former lawmaker, who represented the Ovia Federal Constituency between 2015 and 2019, weekend, promised to make more positive impact on the people of the constituency if given the mandate to represent them in the national assembly.

The daughter of an Edo-born chief and businessman, Gabriel Osawaru Igbinedion, made the promise at a meeting with members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ovia North- East and Ovia South- West local government areas in Okada to formally declare her interest to contest for the 2023 election.

“If you vote for me, as a second time member in the house, I can guarantee you that I will take prominent position as chairmanship of grade A Committee and that would enable me to do more for our constituency.

“For House of Representatives, we have seniority, second time member takes the front seat while first timer takes second seat and I know you don’t want to take second seat.

“I am the only person contesting on the platform of PDP that would be a second time member and a ranking member too,” she said.

Omosede, who lost the 2019 election to the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate Dennis Idahosa, said the party lost due to electoral malpractices, which she said will never happen in the forthcoming 2023 election.

While noting that she is the most qualified aspirant among those seeking for the party’s ticket, she added that she has the legislative experience and she is a loyal member who had never betrayed the party.

According to her, I am here today to officially inform you that I have picked the form to contest the ticket for the House of Representatives and to seek your votes.

“I am the only PDP member contesting the ticket that has legislative experience, loyal and had never betrayed the party.

“It was on the PDP platform that I was nominated as the candidate to contest in 2015, and we won. And I believe there must be a reward for loyalty. I believe loyalty pays.

“Among those who have indicated interest to contest the ticket on the PDP platform, I am the only second time member, and I would be a ranking member in the house if given the opportunity,” she added.

The House of Representatives hopeful, however, lamented the increasing rate of herdsmen attack in the constituency, which she said has led to loss of innocent lives and property, especially farmers and farm crops.

She noted that the constituency needs a formidable voice that can speak up in their defence and make suggestions that can lead to the end of insurgency in the country.

“Ovia Federal Constituency, when we hear of herdsmen attack in Okhokhuo , Odighittue among others , I am not happy because I know when I was in the House of Representatives, I spoke up severally against this very issue we are having.

“When we look at the insecurity in this nation, it is something for us to really stand up and try and defend our nation and when you send a representative to represent you on the floor of the house, to be your voice, that voice should speak for you, speak against insecurity in this country and be that resounding voice in the house of representatives, to try, change and put an end to the calamity that has befallen this country.

“Be in the House of Representatives afford me the privilege of representing you and bringing to the floor issues that concern not just my Constituency alone but the country at large,” she further.