Northern youths storm Kogi, canvass for Godwin Emefiele

Youths from the northern part of Nigeria on Thursday stormed Lokoja, the Kogi State capital, canvassing support for Godwin Emefiele, governor, Central Bank of Nigeria, to contest for presidency come 2023 under the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

The convener of the group, Mohammed Danlami, while addressing a press conference in Lokoja, maintained that Emefiele remained the APC’s only chance to winning the 2023 presidential election, adding that the northern youth group was on a clarion call because they have realised that the unity of Nigeria is non-negotiable, saying from the time immemorial, Nigeria has been ruled by two blocs; the north and the south.

Danlami decried the divisive ambition of some selfish northern politicians to disrupt the existing presidential zoning arrangement between the north and south, which had engendered the unity of Nigeria.

He stressed that Nigeria as a country had passed through many challenges, saying what has been keeping us together as a country was the brotherhood we shared.

He noted that president Muhammadu Buhari, who is from the north, would complete his eight years’ tenure in 2023, and the fair thing to do is to zone presidency to the south and give them total support for the unity of Nigeria, adding that as youths from the northern Nigeria they have consulted with 17 northern states and Kogi would be the 18th state.

He said, “We have supported regular politicians long enough without tangible results, let us try something different to support a technocrat”.

“We, in the unified northern youths’ forum, have realized that what Nigeria needs now is a detribalised Nigerian, who is very competent with capacity and ready to transform all sectors of the Nigeria economy”.

“We have realised that among President Muhammadu Buhari’s appointees no one has contributed so immensely to the success of Nigeria like Gowdin Emefiele.”

He enjoined all Kogi youths and all other stakeholders to join them in the call for Emefiele to contest for 2023 presidency, stressing that he remained the most qualified candidate to replace Buhari.

Speaking, Aliyu Sani, the spokesperson of the group, reiterated that the CBN Governor remained the APC’s only chance to win the 2023 presidential election.

He highlighted all the tremendous achievements of the CBN Governor, adding that, “Godwin Emefiele is scandal free, never has there been any scandal attached to him from his days in the private sector to now in the Central Bank of Nigeria.

“He is full of integrity, sincerity, trustworthy, accountable and transparent.

“Even though he practices Christianity, religious sentiment is not his thing, he is not a religious bigot, he embraces everyone, irrespective of their religion or tribe, because he believes in the unity of Nigeria.

“It is clear now that if it is the highest level of competence, credibility, merit, performance, dedication, hard work, commitment and economic growth we desire, then Dr Godwin Emefiele is the only candidate standing tall ahead of other candidates.

“He is APC’S best and only chance to win the 2023 presidential election because he epitomizes all these qualities.

“We must halt and focus our attention and energy to call on Dr Godwin Emefiele to contest for the president of this Giant of Africa.”