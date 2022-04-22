2023: Ifeanyi Odii joins Ebonyi guber race

Ifeanyi Odii, a business Mogul, has declared his interest to contest the gubernatorial election in Ebonyi State under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Speaking at a media conference on Thursday, Odii noted that his decision to aspire to rule Ebonyi State was in response to the collective desire of the people for authentic leadership to transform the state.

Odii noted that if elected into office his administration would serve the collective will of the people of the state.

“I am a bonafide citizen of Ebonyi and therefore qualified to contest for the governorship position in the state.

“All the zones of the state have taken their turns for the seat and the next shot can start from anywhere that capacity is found,” he said

He stressed that his philanthropic gestures over the years had absolutely nothing to do with his gubernatorial ambition, adding that his intention had always been to impact on the less privileged in the society.

Odii further stated that having built successful businesses with an investment portfolio in different sectors in the last twenty years, he had the qualities to successfully rule the state and take it to an enviable height.

According to him, “Through the Ebele and Anyichuks Foundation, my wife and I have dedicated our lives and personal resources to bring succour to the people of Ebonyi State.

“Using the little that God has blessed us with, we have made an impact on everything from homes to schools, scholarships to hospitals, and seed money for small businesses”.