2023: Group Begs Tinubu, other aspirants to step down for Osinbajo

A support group, The Osinbajo Think Tank has urged a leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu and other aspirants to jettison their presidential ambition and back Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, ahead of the party’s Presidential primary.

Olugbenga Olaoye, the group’s spokesperson, in a statement appealed to Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu and others to consider the strategic role VP Osinbajo will play in developing the country after the 2023 election.

The statement issued at the end of a-day strategic meeting by members of the group, said no doubt, VP Yemi Osinbajo presents an intimidating credential that can guarantee electoral success for the APC in the presidential elections,” the statement stressed.

“We therefore, appeal to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and other stakeholders to rally support for the presidential aspiration of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, in the overall interest of the party and our nation, Nigeria.

Read also: Adeola, Daniel, Salisu win Ogun senatorial tickets in APC

The group added that it has followed with keen interest, the presidential aspiration of Osinbajo and his efforts at reaching out to stakeholders nationwide on his presidential ambition.

It further pointed out that the Vice President’s commitment to ensuring sustainable growth and development in the Nation can not go unnoticed.

It also noted that Osinbajo, at this time, has served as a bridge-builder, desirous of one Nigeria.

The group therefore advised the APC leader and other presidential aspirants to throw their weight behind Osinbajo, to emerge as the President in 2023.

The group argued that by so doing, the aspirants would unite the south, ahead of the 2023 elections.

It added that the level of support the vice president has garnered over the past two weeks of consultation across the nation speaks volume of his level of acceptance by Nigerians.