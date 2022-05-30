Adeola, Daniel, Salisu win Ogun senatorial tickets in APC

Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, also known as YAYI, who is the incumbent Senator of Lagos West, has won the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket for the Ogun West Senatorial District.

Adeola, the Chairman of Senate Committee on Finance, polled 294 votes to defeat the incumbent Senator in the District, Tolu Odebiyi, who scored no vote.

BusinessDay reports that the Senatorial primary election was held at Orona Hall, Ilaro, the Headquarters of Yewa South Local Government Area of the State and was conducted by APC Senatorial electoral Committee led by Dapo Odukoya.

Odukoya said YAYI scored 49 votes from Imeko-Afon, 80 votes from Ado-Odo Ota, 60 votes from Ipokia, and 55 votes from Yewa North and 50 votes from Yewa south local governments, added that “Senator Adeola Olamilekan is hereby declared winner.”

Similarly, the former Ogun State Governor, Gbenga Daniel, won the APC ticket and emerged the party’s senatorial candidate in Ogun East.

Daniel, scored 450 votes to defeat the incumbent, Senator Lekan Mustapha, who polled 29 votes.

Daniel also defeated a former Deputy Governor to Ibikunle Amosun during his first term, Segun Adesegun who garnered six votes and Seyi Oduntan, who polled only 12 votes.

Meanwhile, the Shuaib Salisu, the Chief of Staff to Governor Dapo Abiodun, has been declared winner of the APC ticket to contest for the Ogun Central senatorial seat.

Salisu polled 301 votes out of 370 total votes to defeat Ganiyu Hamzat that scored 62 votes; Gbenga Obadara, who polled 2 votes; Olatorera Majekodunmi with 2 votes, and Biodun Sanyaolu scored 0 vote, while one Sofela stepped down before the primary election.