2023 election is a fight to define Nigeria’s soul, says Tinubu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu has stated that the February 2023 general elections are more than an election but a fight to define the soul of the nation and to determine the collective fate of Nigerians which will adhere to the ideals of broadly shared prosperity, competence, peace, justice and compassion toward all Nigerians.

Speaking at the party’s presidential campaign flag rally at the Rwang Pam township stadium, Jos Plateau State, the APC flag bearer observed that the flag-off is a symbolic step in the best and proper direction to reaffirm the commitment to progressive good governance and to the fruits that such governance can bring to the nation.

“Do we adhere to the ideals of broadly shared prosperity, competence, peace, justice and compassion toward all? Or do we toss these ideals away, latching ourselves to the divisive politics of the past or to those whose rantings show they cannot distinguish between fact and fantasy?” Tinubu said at the rally.

“One party wants to take us back to a past that never should have been. Another party wants to take us to a past that resides only in its candidate’s head. Neither the old road nor the fantasy road is good enough. Instead, we forge the wiser path toward our approved destination — an even better Nigeria. This is what the election is truly about.”

Tinubu expressed concerned about food security, assuring that a government under him and Kassim Shettima will ensure that the agricultural programme of the present regime will be sustained while the youths will be gainfully employed with a robust research programme that will restore the dignity of labour.

“From the farmer in the rural area to the city boy in a bustling urban centre, each will have productive work to do and a decent home to return to. One can see a Nigeria where all who want to will be able to build a decent life from the fruits of their individual and collective endeavour. From this fine vantage point, we see how far we have come. We also see how far we must go and the road that will take us there,” Tinubu said.

Issues on the way forward for the economy, tackling the insurgency as well as sustainable power generation also received the attention of the APC presidential candidate.

“We will deepen the knowledge economy. Millions of the tech savvy, innovative youth will benefit as will our overall economy. Talented youth will find a place in our government,” he said.

“We will bring greater power through natural gas and reasonable reform of the entire power sector. Our government will continue the infrastructural expansion so the overall economy may continue to expand in lockstep.Most importantly, I will give utmost priority to extinguishing terrorists and violent criminals. We shall augment our military, police and security personnel while providing them with better tactical communication and mobility. We will employhi-tech aerial surveillance to track and attack these menaces. These evil forces seek to destroy our democratic way of life. I have news for them. We will defeat their destructive way of life.

“They shall be utterly defeated and vanquished from our soil.”

President Muhammadu Buhari who did not read his prepared speech instead stated that he came to assure the electorates of his unflinching support and to lead the campaign for the candidature of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kassim Shettima project towards clinching the Presidential ticket in the coming elections.

The President as the leader of the APC thereafter presented the party’s flag to the Presidential candidate as the symbol of the party confirmation and acceptance to forge ahead with the campaign.

Several dignitaries including the Party Chairman Senator Abdullahi Adamu, the Senate President Ahmed Lawal as well as the Progressive Governors all assured of their support for the candidature of the APC and are determined to ensure that the Party performance in the general elections must be collectively pursued for the desired results to be achieved.