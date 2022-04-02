2023: Banky W joins PDP, to contest for House of Reps

Musician Olubankole ‘Banky W’ Wellington has joined the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to contest for the House of Representatives seat in the 2023 general elections.

Banky W had 2019 contested for the same position under the Modern Democratic Party (MDP) and lost.

Disclosing the reason he joined the PDP, Banky W said he was no longer content to stand by the sidelines but must get into the system to fix it.

“I would like to announce that I will once again be answering the call to serve by attempting to secure a ticket to represent Eti-Osa Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),” announced Banky W in a broadcast posted on his Twitter page.

He emphasised on the need to infiltrate major existing political parties such as the PDP to build a better Nigeria for all citizens.

Some may not understand or agree with my decision to run, or my choice of platform. But I’ve learnt that we must engage with Nigeria where it is, not where we hope that it should be,” disclosed the musician turned politician.