2023: APC youth leader seeks support for Tinubu, Matawalle in Zamfara

Dayo Israel, the national youth leader of All Progressive Congress (APC), has charged youths and citizens of Zamfara to maintain the party’s incumbent status in the state and at the federal level in the 2023 general election.

Israel stated this while addressing party faithful during a “One Million Youth March” staged in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital, to mobilise support for Governor Bello Matawalle, who is seeking another term in office.

He highlighted the successes of the APC government in the areas of security and economy, noting that Matawalle has worked hard to combat banditry which previously led to daily killings and violent attacks in some parts of the state.

The APC youth leader said the Matawalle’s administration has ‘partnered effectively’ with the APC-led government at the federal level, saying this needed to be sustained by voting for Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate in the 2023 election.