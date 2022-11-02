Of flooding and kids drowning

This is a very sad moment for Nigeria and humanity. The scripture gives account of how Jehovah destroyed the earth with the deluge (water). Many read through it glibly without pausing to ponder or reflect over the slow process of death.

Now, a good portion of Nigeria is underwater, and almost 1000 persons died gradually in very slow and painful death. Some ran as fast as their legs could carry them; some climbed and climbed until the tongues of the raging floods caught up with them. Some died in their sleep. Sad!

This reminds us of our collective inertia over erosion control, let alone flood control. It is sadder that neither the FG nor the coastal states (that scramble for Ecological Fund capture) has any plans for flooding.

This column does not want to dabble into the Cameroun dam scandal. Since 2012, it has been said that both countries agreed to construct counter dams so when the one in Logda in Cameroun is opened, the one in Nigeria would be made to swallow the huge water. The FG from 2012 to 2022 has remained silent over this claim, probably because many say the money was stolen. The Ministry recently said it was not true, that rains alone did this. Hmmmm!

What is important is that government ought to design a flood and erosion control mechanism with an annual budget that must be implemented. States have a duty at their water channels, too.

Also, on emergency basis, each time flooding of such magnitude occurs, there should be a national emergency alert with NEMA anchoring it with a presidential committee like in COVID-19. They will act on daily basis and brief Nigerians daily. Private sector support would be obtained to help save lives, support lives, and restore them to normal. The state governments would be forced to create theirs and same measure would be expected. This is the least the citizens expect.

Drowning:

Yes, almost 1000 drowned in floods but the drowning of children of celebrities seems to ache the hardest. It was first, one-year old Daniel Oyebanji, son of D’Banj and now three-year old Ifeanyi, son of Davido. In each circumstance, a precious child was exposed to a swimming pool, something that ought to be a luxury but turns round to be a killer.

The life of a child is entirely in the parents’ care. That is why care is taken to establish a family, set kids upon the structure, provide support facilities as much as money can buy, and implement supervision. Nothing less is expected.

Prosperity should be made to serve humanity, not to swallow humans, especially innocent kids.

Nigerians, let us learn even as we console David and Chioma over Ifeanyi and over all the souls departed through kid drowning.

Bottom line: thousands die from government neglect; kids now die from HSE negligence at home. Domestic accident is real.