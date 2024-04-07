Every Christian should embrace work as divine

The term ‘work’ means different things to different people. For some, it is what they do in the office or at home, on the job, in business or ministry. In whatever way, you see it and wherever you do it, work has to do with putting in effort, producing results and creating value.

From the beginning, God intended that human beings should work. While declaring the intention to make humans, God said the plan was for humans to have dominion. Then God blessed the created man and made the following demands – be fruitful, replenish the earth and subdue it.

Considering these instructions, it is clear that God expected the human beings, He made, to work. One of the first engagements between God and the first man, Adam, was God giving him work to do. God told him to take care and guard the garden where God placed him. There was no room for lazing about doing nothing meaningful.

There is a deception among some Christians who have been made to believe that something is wrong with working hard. They believe it is evidence that a person is not blessed. The picture of a blessed man in their head is that of a person who does not work at all but has everything in great abundance.

I have heard people say if God “blesses” them with N100 million or more, they will quit their jobs immediately, stop working altogether and just relax and live on the largesse for the rest of their lives. They believe the only reason for work is to earn money. So, if you have plenty of money, there is no reason to work. This is a lie of the devil.

In Luke chapter 12, Jesus told a parable about a rich man who saved up a lot and decided to retire early and enjoy life. This was his plan – save up plenty of goods, then say to yourself, “I have enough good things stored to last for many years. Rest, eat, drink, and enjoy life!”

That plan displeased God so much that He called the rich man a fool and demanded his soul. The man died the same night that He concluded the plan. What a deadly mentality!

Even though you earn when you work, in most cases, earning is not the reason for work. The reason for work dates back to the beginning, when God instructed man to work to dominate, replenish and subdue the earth. God wanted man to carry on from where He stopped in His work of creation.

God is our first model when it comes to working. In the beginning, God initiated the work of creation, implemented it over six days and took a break to rest on the seventh day. That is the example we should follow. We should work diligently and should not forget to take breaks to rest, rejuvenate and get empowered to do more.

The Bible tells us that the Father worked, Jesus worked, and the Holy Ghost is working. He is working through us. The words of Jesus in John chapter 5, verse 17 reveal this. The Jews persecuted Jesus for healing someone on Sabbath day and they were seeking an opportunity to kill Him – But Jesus answered them, “My Father has been working until now, and I have been working.”

There is nothing wrong with working. God works, and He expects us to work too, with all diligence. Work is divine. Christians should embrace it wholeheartedly.

Apostle Paul gave a powerful admonition to Christian workers in Colossians chapter 3, verses 23 and 24: “Whatever may be your task, work at it heartily (from the soul), as [something done] for the Lord and not for men, knowing [with all certainty] that it is from the Lord [and not from men] that you will receive the inheritance which is your [real] reward. [The One Whom] you are actually serving [is] the Lord Christ (the Messiah).”

When you work and engage in productive activities, you give God the ground to bless you. Working is giving God the opportunity to bless you. The Bible says that God will bless the works of your hands. So, you can go to God and say ‘This is what I do for a living, bless it, Lord’ and He will.

Also, in Second Thessalonians chapter 3, verses 6 to 12, Apostle Paul took a strong stand against people who refuse to work but hope to live off the benevolence of others. He said such behaviour is not acceptable among Christians.

“Now we command you, brethren, in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ, that ye withdraw yourselves from every brother that walketh disorderly, and not after the tradition which he received of us. For yourselves know how ye ought to follow us: for we behaved not ourselves disorderly among you; neither did we eat any man’s bread for naught; but wrought with labour and travail night and day, that we might not be chargeable to any of you: Not because we have not power, but to make ourselves an ensample unto you to follow us.

“For even when we were with you, this we commanded you, that if any would not work, neither should he eat. For we hear that there are some which walk among you disorderly, working not at all, but are busybodies. Now them that are such we command and exhort by our Lord Jesus Christ, that with quietness they work, and eat their own bread.”

For those who truly work but do not earn much, I pray that you will no longer labour in vain. As a prophet, I declare that as every child of God who is putting in the work but is getting little or no results, the barrier is destroyed. You shall receive your due as you continue to work in your field and God will bless the works of your hands in Jesus’ name.

Reverend Ukporhe is the Senior Pastor at Remnant Christian Network, Lagos. Raised in Sokoto, northern Nigeria, he was trained in peculiar firebrand evangelism and was ordained as a pastor in 2001. He has experienced countless and diverse workings of the faithfulness of God over two decades and has developed a passion to see God’s will for Nigeria become a reality. He can be reached on +2348060255604.