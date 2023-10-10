Acknowledging teachers’ unwavering commitment to the society

“If you have to put someone on a pedestal, put teachers. They are society’s heroes.” – Guy Kawasaki

I would like to express my utmost respect and admiration for all the teachers out there, including those who have retired from their teaching careers. Teaching is undeniably one of the most noble professions known to mankind, as it has the power to positively impact and shape the lives of countless individuals. Personally, I am grateful for the teachers who have had a profound influence on my own life. On this special occasion of World Teachers’ Day, I wholeheartedly extend my wishes and gratitude to all the teachers who continue to inspire and motivate us.

From my primary school to my secondary school and beyond, there have been numerous teachers who have made a significant impact on my character

Every year, on October 5th, we come together to celebrate World Teachers’ Day. This special day is dedicated to recognizing the invaluable contributions of teachers and highlighting different aspects of education and the teaching profession. In 2023, the theme for Teachers’ Day is “The Teachers We Need for the Education We Want: The global imperative to reverse the teacher shortage.” This theme emphasizes the urgent need to address the worldwide shortage of teachers, as they play a crucial role in providing quality education and shaping the future.

The shortage of qualified teachers is a pressing global issue that has far-reaching effects on countries and communities worldwide. This crisis not only affects the present but also has a significant impact on the future, as the quality of education is directly linked to the availability and competence of teachers. Great teachers have the unique ability to inspire and motivate us in ways that no one else can.

It often feels like they appear in our lives at just the right moment when their guidance and support are most needed. When we are fortunate enough to have a good teacher, they have the power to reveal to us the hidden potential that we may not even see in ourselves. They can recognize and nurture talents and abilities that others, including ourselves, may overlook.

As a writer, I owe a great deal of gratitude to the teachers who played a significant role in helping me rediscover my passion after a period of silence. One particular teacher went above and beyond by purchasing books on creative writing for me and introducing me to influential writers who shaped my perspectives and beliefs, both personally and professionally.

I am grateful for the exceptional teaching I received from some of my secondary school teachers, who helped me break out of my shell. These teachers instilled in me a passion for reading by asking thought-provoking questions such as what I would like to read next and why. They also guided me in selecting engaging and challenging books. After reading, they would ask me about my thoughts and what I had learned from the book, emphasizing the importance of reflection and understanding. Some teachers are my heroes.

I have been fortunate to have been inspired by many teachers throughout my life. From my primary school to my secondary school and beyond, there have been numerous teachers who have made a significant impact on my character. While it would be impossible to mention all of their names, I am grateful for their guidance and support. In particular, I would like to acknowledge and celebrate the teachers who are avid readers of my column every week. Their continued support and encouragement mean the world to me.

Teachers are truly the heroes of our society in line with the quote above. They deserve our utmost recognition and appreciation for their tireless efforts in preparing and inspiring children and youth to navigate the ever-changing world we live in. Their dedication and commitment are instrumental in transforming education and shaping the future.

It’s unfortunate that in some countries teachers are unfortunately not given the adequate recognition and rewards they deserve for their hard work. In fact, most teachers are not celebrated at all. However, in Japan, there is no specific Teacher’s Day because teachers are celebrated and appreciated on a daily basis. In addition to referring to school teachers by profession, SENSEI in Japanese is also used as a title of honour for people who teach something and for specialists in their own fields.

In order to confirm, I once asked my Japanese friend, Hiroshi Mei, about Teacher’s Day in Japan and how it is observed. To my surprise, he responded by saying that there is no Teacher’s Day celebration in Japan.

When I heard Mei’s response, I was taken aback and couldn’t help but wonder why a country with such a developed economy, advanced science, and technology would show such a lack of respect for teachers and their work. However, Mei explained that in Japan, teachers are actually the most respected professionals and individuals.

He mentioned that Japanese entrepreneurs are thrilled when teachers visit their stores, as they consider it a great honour. The Japanese people hold teachers in deep reverence, to the extent that there are separate seats reserved for them on the subway. Additionally, there are dedicated stores specifically for teachers, and they do not have to wait in line for tickets when using any form of transportation.

“Why do Japanese teachers need a separate holiday when every day of their lives is like a celebration?” As I restate this story from Hiroshi Mei, I wholeheartedly wish for our society to grow to such a level of reverence for teachers, and for teachers to be worthy of such high titles.

World Teachers’ Day is not limited to a particular region or country; it is observed worldwide. Schools, colleges, educational institutions, and communities organize various events and activities to celebrate this special day. These activities may include:

Teacher Appreciation Awards, where outstanding teachers are recognized for their contributions to education. There are also teacher workshops and seminars that provide opportunities for professional development and collaboration among educators. Students often prepare special performances, such as songs, dances, and skits, to express their gratitude and admiration for their teachers. Additionally, there may be community outreach projects and initiatives that promote the importance of education.

World Teachers’ Day is a time to pause and reflect on the profound impact that teachers have on our lives and society as a whole. It’s a day to express gratitude, show appreciation, and acknowledge the dedication and passion of educators who inspire, motivate, and shape future generations. Whether you’re a student, a parent, or simply someone who values education, take a moment to celebrate and honour the remarkable teachers who light the way to a brighter future.

On a final note I like to say that: “Behind every successful person is a dedicated teacher. Thank you, teachers, for your unwavering commitment.” Thank you.