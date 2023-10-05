Google celebrates World Teachers’ Day 2023 with special doodle

World Teachers’ Day is held annually on 5 October to celebrate all teachers around the globe and Google is celebrating the day with a special Doodle.

As a way of celebrating teachers, Google Doodle icon for October 5, 2023 involves an animation with letters that spell out “Google” shown as leaves reading books that get watered by the sun (which is the letter O) against a notebook backdrop.

This year’s theme for the occasion is “the teachers we need for the education we want”.

World Teachers’ Day celebrates the work of educators. It was first recognised in 1994 by the International Labour Organisation and UNESCO as a way to address the status and situation of teachers across the world.

“Happy World Teachers’ Day 2023! Today’s Doodle honours educators across the world who nurture students to become the best version of themselves,” says a post on Google’s blog.

“To educators: Thank you for all that you do to help your students grow by instilling a love for learning.”

The Google Doodle’s reach is visible in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Iraq, Egypt, Libya, Tunisia, Algeria, Morocco and Nigeria.