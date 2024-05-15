Sanwo-Olu announces death of Deputy Chief of Staff Gboyega Soyannwo

The Lagos State governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has announced the death of Gboyega Soyannwo, his Deputy Chief of Staff.

The governor made this announcement via his X page on Wednesday. The post read, “It is with deep sorrow that I announce the passing of my Deputy Chief of Staff, Gboyega Soyannwo. I am devastated by Gboyega’s sudden departure and I’m deeply affected by this news.

“Gboyega was not only my Deputy Chief of Staff by title; he was a brother to me, an armour-bearer, a confidante and a faithful believer in our collective dream of a Greater Lagos.

“His total dedication and service to Lagos State will never be forgotten. My prayers are with his beloved wife, Yewande and their children during this difficult time.

“I trust that God Almighty will give us beauty for ashes, the oil of joy for this present mourning and a garment of praise for this present spirit of heaviness.

“Good night Gboyega my ally.

Good night Gboyega, my brother.

Rest in peace with your Maker.”