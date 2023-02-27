Oshiomhole stops Alimikhena’s third senatorial bid, emerges winner

Adams Oshiomhole, former Edo State governor and erstwhile national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has emerged winner of Edo North senatorial district national assembly election conducted last Saturday in Edo State.

Buniyamin Adesina Ayinde, who declared the senatorial result, said Oshiomhole garnered 107,110 votes to defeat his challenger, Francis Alimikhena, the incumbent senator of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 55,354 votes.

Alimikhena was first elected in 2015 to represent Edo North Senatorial District in the Senate and was reelected to a second term in 2019 on the platform of APC. After he supposedly lost the primary election for his third term, Alimikhena defected to the People’s Democratic Party where he secured the party’s ticket.

BusinessDay reports that Edo North senatorial district comprises six local governments namely, Akoko-Edo, Etsako Central, Etsako East, Etsako West, Owan East and Owan West.