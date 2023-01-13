Nigerian Bar Association Women’s Forum holds inauguration ceremony for new ExCo

The Nigerian Bar Association Women Forum (NBAWF) has announced the inauguration and handing over ceremony of its executive committee

The ceremony is going to hold on the 16th of January, 2023 at the Westwood Hotel, Ikoyi, Lagos.

The new executive committee members will be taking over the mantle of leadership from the erstwhile executives. Chinyere Okorocha, Partner and Head of the Health and Pharmaceuticals sector of the firm and the incoming Chairperson of the Forum will take over the mantle of leadership from Professor Oluyemisi Bamgbose, SAN.

Other incoming members of the executive committee are; Ifueko Alufohai as Vice Chairperson; Irene Pniobong Pepple as Secretary, Mercy Ijato-Agada as Treasurer; Theodora Kio-Lawson, as the Publicity Secretary.

The NBA Women Forum is an arm of the Nigerian Bar Association committed to empowering, inspiring and guiding female legal professionals in Nigeria. Since its inauguration in 2019, the NBAWF has served as a platform for advocacy for female lawyers and is doing a lot in ensuring gender equality as it affects the promotion and appointment of female lawyers to well-deserved positions.

The forum has also been at the forefront of empowering female lawyers in Nigeria through mentoring and exposure to national and international workshops, thereby encouraging female lawyers to have a global outlook, perspective and reach.