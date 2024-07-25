AELEX celebrates 20 years of legal brilliance with celebratory dinner

AELEX, a leading full-service commercial law firm and a renowned leader in West Africa’s legal industry marked the 20th anniversary of its establishment with a celebratory dinner held at The Hall, an upscale events centre in Victoria Island, Lagos, on Thursday, 18th July, 2024. The event brought together esteemed clients, partners, and friends to commemorate two decades of legal excellence, innovation and dedication to client service.

The evening was a reflection of the firm’s journey from its inception in July 2004 when four leading commercial and dispute resolution law firms formed the formidable merger that became AELEX, to becoming a trusted service provider to its clients, and a cornerstone in the legal industry. Attendees enjoyed a night of fine dining, exquisite music, engaging speeches and heartfelt gratitude, celebrating the milestones achieved and the strong relationships built over the years.

Key Highlights of the Event:

Opening Remarks: The Managing Partner, Mr Adedapo Tunde-Olowu, SAN welcomed guests and staff, and shared insights into the firm’s history, growth, and vision for the future.

“We are honoured to celebrate this significant milestone with those who have supported us throughout our journey,” said Adedapo Tunde-Olowu.

“Our success is a testament to the trust our clients place in us, the dedication of our talented team, and the visionary leadership of our founders. As we celebrate our 20th anniversary, we also look to the future with excitement and optimism. The legal landscape is ever-evolving, and we are committed to staying at the forefront of innovation and excellence. We will continue to uphold the highest standards of service, integrity, and social responsibility.”

Awards and Recognitions: The Pioneer Service Award was presented by one of the founding partners and head of the Tax practice, Mr, Theophilus Emuwa, to longstanding employees in appreciation of their contribution to the growth of the firm since inception to date. In addition, ‘Sina Sipasi, partner and Head of the Energy and Natural Resources Practice presented The Founders’ Legacy Award to the founding partners of the firm, both active and retired for their vision, exceptional leadership and impactful contribution to the success of the firm and the progress of the legal industry.

Speeches and Toast: With glasses raised to toast to AELEX, the Legal Profession and the Federal Republic of Nigeria, individuals cheered at the remarkable growth of the firm and its impact on the legal landscape with a view to a more radiant future for the firm, the legal profession and to Nigeria.

Networking Opportunities: Guests had the opportunity to network and connect, reinforcing the collaborative spirit that defines AELEX.

The 20th Anniversary Dinner underscored AELEX’s commitment to providing exceptional legal services and highlighted its ongoing efforts to adapt and thrive in a dynamic global market.

AELEX is a leading full-service commercial law firm with offices across four West African cities, renowned for its expertise, innovative approach, and unwavering commitment to client success. For further information about the firm, please visit www.aelex.com