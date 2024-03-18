Zulum inaugurates 565,000 litters capacity water works in Borno

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State on Sunday inaugurated a 565,000 liters of water works aimed at addressing the lingering water scarcity in Hawul Local Government Area in the Southern part of Borno.

Governor Zulum said Azare town and the adjoining communities water works was one of the eight mega water projects initiated by the Babagana Zulum-led Administration across the State.

He added that other water works projects in Ngarannam, Moramti, Pulka, Chibok and Azare, Madinatu and Shokwari in Jere and Musari in Maiduguri had been completed.

BusinessDay reports that the project has a combined 565,000-litre capacity reservoir, a 400,000 litres corrugated surface tank raised on a reinforced concrete base and another 165,000 litres corrugated overhead tank on a 12 metres height steel stanchion.

The facility is powered by 22,000kv solar power and equipped with 10Hp buster pumps. It has a 5km distribution reticulation network system and various types of batteries of taps along the distribution network.

The facility also comprises of clusters of over six basement solar-powered boreholes on depths,.ranging from 100m with a total discharge of more than 10 Iitres per second.

Performing the commissioning ceremony, Governor Zulum said, “It is my singular honour and privilege to commission the Azare mega water works today, the 17th of March, 2024, to the glory of God and the benefit of humanity and this community.”

Tijjani Goni Alkali, State Commissioner of Water Resources, Tijjani, recalled that Zulum’s Administration has constructed over ten basements and hybrid boreholes, 17 hand pump boreholes and rehabilitated 20 hand pumps in Hawul Local Government Area.

Alkali explained that by completing the Azare mega water projects, the objective of providing potable water supply to the people of Hawul Local Government had been achieved and incidences of water-borne diseases would be curtailed.