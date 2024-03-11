Zulum to construct 85,000 IDPs houses worth $2.7bn in Borno

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has said that his Administration is targeting the construction of 85,000 new houses in 66 communities aimed at resettling the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and other victims of Boko Haram insurgency in the State.

Governor Zulum stated this when he received a delegation under Northeast Ambassadors’ Group, comprising the High Commissioners, Ambassadors, and Developmental and Humanitarian Partners in Maiduguri.

He explained that each of the proposed resettlement communities would have schools, clinics, Police posts, market places, stalls, boreholes, secure farmlands and vocational training centres.

The governor said that the Borno State Government would commit 15% of its annual budget to the solution pathways for the resettlement of IDPs while expanding Maiduguri city along six entrances to accommodate people who mighy choose to integrate into the city.

He said,” the solution pathway requires Borno to raise 2.7 billion US dollars for implementation.

“I am committed to resettling our people into decent homes in secure areas, supporting them to reintegrate into communities or relocate to another place as they wish, respecting their choices and dignity.

“Implementing the durable solutions pathway for IDPs will also significantly reduce the recruitment of jobless young men by ISWAP, which is a threat to national and international security.”

Governor Zulum also explained to the delegation his Administration’s policies of rehabilitation, reconstruction and resettlement, highlighting solutions to internal displacement.

He noted the significant progress in security had been achieved by his Administration since 2019, giving an assurance of consolidating the gains recorded.

Governor Zulum expressed gratitude to all the development partners for supporting the regional stabilisation facility and one UN offer, which had greatly impacted the lives of the people affected by insurgency in the Lake Chad region.

Earlier, Richard Montgomery, United Kingdom High Commissioner to Nigeria and Chairman of the Delegation of the Northeast Ambassadors Group, lauded Governor Zulum for his commitment towards improving the lives of the Borno people.

“I think I can say on behalf of the whole team that we are delighted and we are also united in recognising that you have made the commitment and showed dynamism in your leadership that we really appreciate.

“Also by showing the way you want to make a difference for your people and putting in place both the short-term plans and the 25 years Borno State development plan and vision.”

The Northeast Ambassadors’ Group however expressed commitment to supporting Borno in achieving durable solutions addressing the challenges of improving the livelihood of internally displaced people.