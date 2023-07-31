Zenith Bank honoured at World Finance Banking Awards 2023

Zenith Bank Plc has been recognised as the Best Commercial Bank in Nigeria at the prestigious World Finance Banking Awards 2023.

The bank’s excellence in corporate governance was also acknowledged, as it emerged as the Best Corporate Governance Bank in Nigeria at the World Finance Corporate Governance Awards 2023, retaining this title for the second year in a row.

The awards were presented to Ebenezer Onyeagwu, the group managing director/CEO of Zenith Bank Plc, during a ceremony held at the London Stock Exchange.

Expressing his excitement over the awards, Onyeagwu attributed the bank’s continued success to its resilience and adaptability to market fluctuations.

He said: “These awards are a testament to our resilience and ability to adapt to the vagaries of the market, as well as our innate capability to engender very stellar business performances through our innovative products and solutions.

“It also affirms our continued commitment to global best practices in corporate governance, sustainability, and corporate social responsibility.”

Onyeagwu dedicated awards to Jim Ovia, founder and group chairman of Zenith Bank. He expressed gratitude for Ovia’s mentorship and for establishing the foundation of a resilient and successful institution. He also extended appreciation to the board for their exceptional leadership and vision, the staff for their unwavering commitment and dedication, and the bank’s customers for their continued loyalty, making Zenith Bank their preferred banking partner.