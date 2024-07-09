Zenith Bank bags best commercial bank fourth time in a row

Zenith Bank Plc has emerged as the best commercial bank in Nigeria, according to the World Finance Banking Awards 2024, retaining the award for the fourth consecutive year.

The bank was also named as best corporate governance, Nigeria for the third year running in the World Finance Corporate Governance Awards 2024.

The awards, which were published in the Summer 2024 Issue of the World Finance Magazine, are in recognition of the bank’s robust financial performance, superior customer service, sustainability initiatives and corporate governance practices.

Adaora Umeoji, group managing director/chief executive of Zenith Bank Plc, describing the feat, said the two awards reflect the bank’s “adherence to global best practices”.

“These awards highlight our steadfast dedication to excellence, adherence to global best practices, and our persistent effort to deliver superior value to all stakeholders through innovative products and services,” Umeoji said.

“Receiving these awards consecutively for multiple years signifies the commitment of our staff, the loyalty of our customers, and the support of our shareholders. We remain devoted to setting industry benchmarks and driving excellence across all aspects of our operations,” the GMD added.

World Finance is a leading international magazine providing comprehensive coverage and analysis of the financial industry, international business and the global economy.

Umeoji expressed her delight at the recognition and dedicated the awards to Jim Ovia, the bank’s founder and chairman, for his visionary leadership in establishing an institution that has endured the test of time.

She also expressed gratitude to the board for their vision and insight, the staff for their unwavering dedication, and the bank’s customers for choosing Zenith as their preferred bank.